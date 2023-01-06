Kumbakonam residents protest seeking separate revenue district status

TIRUCHY: Demanding to establish Kumbakonam as revenue district by bifurcating Thanjavur, residents and members from various associations staged a protest on Friday. The agitating members assembled at Aduthurai Post Office and raised slogans in support of their demand. They pointed out that they have been demanding bifurcation for the past 25 years and Chief Minister MK Stalin during his election campaign promised to fulfil their demand, but there was no step initiated so far, they said. The protesters also sent postcards to the CM with their demand. Ma Ka Stalin, coordination committee president, led the protest.