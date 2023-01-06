Erode bypoll: AIADMK camps in tight spot
CHENNAI: The demise of Congress MLA Thirumahan Everaa necessitated a by-poll for the Erode East Constituency in Kongu belt in the next few months. This has put the prime opposition AIADMK in a tight spot to sort out the leadership and party symbol issues ahead of the imminent poll.
However, supporters of both leaders - Edappadi K Palaniswami and AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam - echoed that they would get away with the by-poll as the seat was allocated to GK Vasan’s Tamil Maanila Congress as part of the alliance. It was the best way to maneuver the prevailing situation. But, the candidate was earlier fielded under AIADMK’s ‘Two-Leaves’ symbol.
Though the AIADMK contesting without the ‘Two-Leaves’ symbol is nothing new, it is a litmus test for the Dravidian majority to sort out the issue at the earliest to go forward and face its arch-rival with vigor.
It was in RK Nagar by-poll that the AIADMK faced the election without the Two Leaves symbol and lost to TTV Dhinakaran. They also lost while the dual leadership row forced the AIADMK to field their candidates in free symbols to the by-poll to urban local bodies in July last year.
“Given the prevailing situation, the best possible option for the AIADMK is to maintain the status quo of the seat allocation in the 2021 polls for the ally TMC. It will help them to overcome the ongoing legal battle, besides evading from fielding a candidate against the ruling party and its alliance for a losing cause,” said political critic and senior journalist Durai Karuna.
Echoing the same, political analyst Tharasu Shyam said the best way for the AIADMK and its factions to get away from the poll is to give the seat to TMC.
Leaving behind the symbol issue, EPS and his lieutenants SP Velumani and P Thangamani have to prove their worth and give a tough fight for the DMK and its ally in their stronghold in the by-poll in Erode East Constituency to boost the morale of the party cadre.
