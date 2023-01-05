Visitor’s car goes missing from parking lot of Vandalur zoo
CHENGALPATTU: Tension prevailed at Vandalur Zoo when a car belonging to a 35-year-old man that was parked in the parking lot of the zoo went missing on Thursday.
The owner of the car Navaneetha Gopalakrishnan, a resident of Kozhumanivakkam in Mangadu came to the zoo with his family on Thursday and parked his vehicle at the zoo parking lot before he went inside for sightseeing. After a few hours of spending time inside the zoo, when he came to the parking lot to retrieve his car, he was horrified to find that the vehicle was missing.
“We are trying to peruse the CCTV footage from the cameras in the parking area to find the culprit,” police said. The Otteri police have registered a case and are investigating.
