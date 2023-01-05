Strict norms laid down for recruiting guest lecturers
CHENNAI: As the process for appointing over 1,800 guest lecturers in various state-owned arts and science colleges has begun from Wednesday for the general category, the Tamil Nadu government, for the first time, has introduced strict norms in the recruitment procedures.
The Higher Education Department has ordered to appoint a total of 1,895 guest lecturers in the government arts and science colleges across the state in the existing vacancies. Earlier, the recruitment of guest lecturers was done by the respective school principals after getting permission from the authorities concerned.
However, there were several complaints that there were irregularities in the recruiting process and certain principals allegedly did not follow the procedures laid by the state government for appointing guest lecturers. Therefore, the teaching aspirants will now have to appear for the recruitment exam and personal interview besides having a minimum Ph.D and its related qualifications.
A senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next that there were also complaints that many colleges have recruited guest lecturers with fewer qualifications. “Therefore, the government has decided to streamline the recruitment process by introducing strict norms and procedures,” he added.
According to the official, the government has formed a ‘Human Resources’ recruitment committee comprising Higher Education Department officials and subject experts, who will conduct interviews and computer-based tests.
“The subject experts will prepare questions, which would be asked during the time of interview,” he said adding “they will also prepare subject wise question paper for conducting the test for the applicants.”
Stating that the panel will also conduct certificate verification during the recruitment process, the official said the reservation system would also be strictly followed during the recruitment process.
“For the total 1,895 vacant posts, we have received as many as 9,915 applications,” he said, “for Tamil subject alone 2,734 candidates have applied as against 314 vacant posts.”
Pointing out that a consolidated salary of Rs 20,000 per month will be given each to the newly appointed guest lecturers, he said the current recruitment process will go on till January 12.
“The joining date of appointed guest lecturers will be announced later,” he said.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android