Stop irregularities in procuring sugarcane for Pongal package: EPS

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition (LOP) and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday asked MK Stalin-led government to take necessary measures to thwart misappropriation in the procurement of sugarcane from the farmers for the Pongal package and weed out the middleman, who are taking away a large junk of the farmers’ share.

The Tamil Nadu government has allocated Rs 72 crore to procure sugarcane to distribute to as many as 2.19 crore ration card holders as part of the Pongal gift hamper. However, the officials collude with middlemen in procuring sugarcane. They are paying Rs 15 to Rs 18 per sugarcane as against the government fixed price of Rs 33, said EPS in a statement.

The AIADMK party strongly condemned the “incompetent” government for engaging the authorities and middlemen to make a commission, he said and demanded the government should immediately take action to stop this irregularity and ensure the farmers get the government-fixed price for their produce.

“As a responsible opposition party, we will not remain mute spectators to this kind of irregularities. We caution this government that we will gather a large number of sugarcane growers and stage a massive protest,” EPS said.