Man arrested for stealing mobile phone in Perambakkam
TIRUVALLUR: The police arrested a 34-year-old man who diverted the attention of a siddha medicine seller and made away with his mobile phone in Perambakkam on Wednesday.
The victim Chinnasamy, hailing from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, was travelling to various villages around Tiruvallur to sell his siddha medicines for the past three months. On Wednesday evening, he was walking near the Perambakkam bus stand when an unidentified man bumped into him and walked away very fast causing to lose his balance.
“Within seconds when Chinnasamy reached for his mobile phone that was in his pocket he was shocked to find that it was missing,” police said. Based on his complaint the Mappedu police registered a case and after a thorough search, they arrested the accused Lakshmanan of Kumarcherry village and recovered the stolen mobile phone from him.
