Madras HC rejects writ petition against TN Governor

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday refuse to entertain a writ petition against Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, questioning the authority under which he was holding the office, while simultaneously serving as the Chairman of the Board of Governors of Auroville Foundation.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice T. Raja and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy held that a writ petition against the Governor could not be entertained due to the immunity enjoyed under Article 361 of the Constitution

M. Kannadas's TPDK party had filed the writ petition citing that the post held by the Governor in the Auroville Foundation was that of an office of profit, as it involves payment of salary and other allowances apart from leave and pension.

He contended that under Article 158(2) of the Constitution, Governors are prohibited from holding any other office of profit and hence, avi must be called upon before the court and explain how he was holding an office of profit while being the Governor of the state.

The high court registry refused to number the writ petition and listed it before the division bench headed by the acting Chief Justice which rejected the petition as such.

Advocates S. Doraisamy and V. Elangovan appeared for the petitioner.