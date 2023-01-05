Dindigul man sentenced to 22 years RI for sexually abusing stepchild
MADURAI: The Fast Track Mahila Court in Dindigul on Thursday sentenced a 37-year-old man to undergo 22 years of rigorous imprisonment in a case registered under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.
According to prosecution, S Venkatachalam alias Venkatesan of Sathya Nagar, Palani, Dindigul, was accused of sexually abusing his stepchild, a minor girl.
The incident occurred in 2019 and based on a complaint preferred by mother of the victim, Palani All Women police filed a case under the Pocso Act.
Judge G Saran after examining witnesses, pronounced him guilty of committing such crime and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment.
Besides, a fine of Rs 11,000 was imposed on the accused, sources said.
