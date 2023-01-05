TamilNadu

BJP demand coconuts in Pongal gift scheme, 80 cadres arrested

80 cadres of the party were arrested for protesting.
BJP cadres protesting
BJP cadres protestingDaily Thanthi
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The BJP has held protests in Tenkasi demanding the Tamil Nadu government to provide coconuts as well in the Pongal gift package.

The protests sought safeguarding livelihood of coconut harvesters and distributed 1,000 coconuts as a symbolic gesture. The protest was led by the party's district farmers wing chief Muthupandian, other party leaders from the district also partook in the agitations.

Allegations of unlawful assembly was levelled on the cadres and 80 of them were arrested.

