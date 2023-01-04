TN Guv appeals to participants of Kashi Tamil Sangamam to play a role

CHENNAI: Governor R N Ravi on Wednesday appealed to the organisers, volunteers and participants of Kashi Tamil Sangam to take part and contribute their best in carrying forward the vision and commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to achieve it in the next 25 years.

Appreciating the organisers of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, Ravi said the mass event has proven the power of unity, spirit of people and their movement in the lines of the people's movement to ensure people's involvement in every government scheme, according to a press release.

Calling the Kashi Tamil Sangamam as a beginning of a power pack journey with contribution of everyone in spreading its legacy further to people towards the nation's resurgence, Ravi said the Tamil Nadu is soul, an idea and identity of nation and they should keep it alive to erase some falsehood and fiction of negative approach prevailing in the state.

On the occasion, the participants of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam shared their experiences. He also honoured the organisers of the programme.

The Governor, later on the day, met former President of India Ram Nath Kovind at Raj Bhavan and presented him a memento.