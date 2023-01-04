Man threatened for questioning ganja sale to students, peddler arrested
TIRUVALLUR: The police arrested a 30-year-old ganja peddler for allegedly threatening a Good Samaritan with a knife after the latter admonished him for selling ganja to school students in Perambakkam on Wednesday.
The cops also seized a kilogram of ganja from the accused. The victim Jiyalak (40), a resident of Palladi Street was crossing the government school in Perambakkam on Wednesday when he noticed a man standing suspiciously next to a bike and handing over small packets to some school students.
“When Jiyalak approached the man he was shocked to find that he was peddling ganja to the students. And when he confronted him, the accused Kamala Kannan brandished a knife at Jiyalak and threatened to stab him if he interfered with his business,” police said.
Based on a complaint by Jiyalak, the Mappedu police arrested Kamala Kannan and seized a kilogram of ganja that was in his possession.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android