Man held for poaching and selling wild boar meat near KV Kuppam

VELLORE: Gudiyattam range forest officials arrested a man for hunting and selling wild boar meat on the sly in a village near KV Kuppam on Wednesday.

The arrest followed the Vellore DFO receiving information about clandestine sale of wild boar meat, following which instructions were issued to the concerned officials to nab the culprit.

Based on a tip off, forest officials visited a house at Kankuppam near KV Kuppam where they found the hidden meat and part of a carcass of a wild boar.

They then interrogated the house owner Sakthi Balan (32) who under interrogation confessed to hunting and selling meat of the wild boar.

Forest officials then seized the country gun used by him to kill wild boar and also seized the implements used to skin the carcass and leftover meat. He was arrested and inquiries are continuing.