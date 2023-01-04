TamilNadu

I-T raids 30 locations across Tamil Nadu

The raids are going on at around 30 sites in Tamil Nadu.
Representative image
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The Income Tax Department is conducting raids in 30 locations across Tamil Nadu including Chennai, on Wednesday. Officials are conducting raids at the locations associated with a Hyderabad-based company.

It has been reported that the investigation is being conducted based on suspicions of improper accounts and tax evasion in the relevant locations of the company under investigation.

More details awaited.

