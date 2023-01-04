Action will be taken against anyone doing wrong in DMK: Kanimozhi

CHENNAI: DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Wednesday said that action would be taken against any person committing wrong in the DMK regime.

She also sought to know what state BJP president K Annamalai's response was to the allegations levelled against him by women leaders in his party.

Talking to media persons at the city airport, Kanimozhi who arrived from Thiruvanathapuram said that Chief Minister M K Stalin has ordered action on the complaint of sexual harassment of a female cop at a DMK function in the city. "Action will be initiated against any one doing wrong in the DMK regime. Women will be protected. It is for sure," Kanimozhi said, clarifying that she was not present when the incident happened. Adding that the incident had happened after the event and those involved in the event could not fully focus on everything happening in the event, the DMK MP from Thoothukudi said, "The incident said to have happened is shameful and condemnable. Hence, the CM has initiated action."

What's your response to allegations; Kani asks Annamalai?

Taking a dig at BJP state president K Annamalai, Kanimozhi made a veiled reference to the former party leader Gayatri Raghuram's expose and said, "Brother Annamalai blames others. A woman leader in his party has levelled allegations against him. What is his reply to that? What action will be initiated against Annamalai? Let him answer that first." Kanimozhi has dared Annamalai a few days after Gayatri said that women were unsafe in the BJP under his leadership.