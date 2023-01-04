176th Thyagaraja Aradhana fest in Tiruvaiyaru from tomorrow
TIRUCHY: The 176th Thyagaraja Aradhana festival is scheduled to commence on January 6 and Telangana Governor and Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan will be inaugurating the event.
In the five-day musical tribute to Saint Composer Thyagaraja held annually, thousands of musicians from the state, all over the world assemble at Tiruvaiyaru and pay homage to the divine composer.
This apart, several thousands of devotees from across the country would also take part in it. However, for the past two years owing to COVID restrictions only musicians were allowed to participate in the annual festival. But this year, general public would also be allowed as the restrictions have been withdrawn.
On January 6, Governor Tamilisai would inaugurate the event at around 5 pm in the presence of Sri Thiagabrahma Mahotasa Sabha president GK Vasan. She would also deliver an inaugural address after the Mangala Isai.
From January 7 to 10 several events has been planned to venerate the Saint composer at Tiruvaiyaru.
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi would be participating in the major event of the festival of rendering Pancharathna Keerthanas, which would be conducted from 8 am on January 11. On the same day, Thyagaraja Swamy Veedhi ula would be conducted around 8 pm.
Arrangements for the annual festival are being made by the revenue department. On Wednesday, Thanjavur RDO Ranjita, Tiruvaiyaru DSP Rajmohan and other officials visited the venue and monitored the ongoing preparatory works.
