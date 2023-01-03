Temporary teachers can be appointed in govt schools: School Edu Dept

CHENNAI: The School Education Department on Tuesday announced that temporary teachers can be appointed in government schools through the school management committee.
The department stated that teachers can be appointed for a period of 4 months from January to April till the end of this academic year. It also has directed the District Principal Education Officers to carry out this work by January 9.
Here are the following instructions announced by School Education Department to be followed:
Preference should be given to housing and education volunteers if they are eligible.
Intermediate teachers appointed on a temporary basis through the school management committee will be paid Rs 7,500 per month and graduate teachers will be paid Rs 10,000 per month.
Temporary teachers should be removed from the position they occupied in place of the teachers recruited for Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme, upon the teachers' completion of the scheme's duties.
