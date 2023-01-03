Suspended Tamil Nadu BJP leader Gayathri Raguramm quits party

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai suspended Gayathri in November from all the positions she held in the party for a period of six months. He asked party functionaries and cadres not to be in touch with her for any party-related matters.

Gayathri was accused by the party president of continuously violating party discipline and bringing disrepute to the party.

Earlier, Annamalai said in his statement, "Gayathri Raguramm continuously has been involved in party unlawful activities. For this, she has been suspended from all designations of the party for six months. Party cadres are asked not to be in touch with Gayathri Raguramm."

Gayathri posted a series of tweets on Tuesday after declaring her resignation from the party.

"I strongly believe in Hindu Dharma in my heart and conscience. I don't need to search for it in a political party, I rather go to a temple in search of God and Dharma. God is everywhere. God is with me. "Justice delayed is justice denied", she said in one of the tweets.