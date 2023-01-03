Pastor held under Pocso Act for abusing girl in Tirupur

COIMBATORE: A pastor was arrested by Uthukuli police in Tirupur on Tuesday for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.
Police said the accused Andrews (46) from Pallagoundenpalayam near Uthukuli and his wife were running a hostel for girls and working women. A couple from Veerapandi area had admitted their 13-year-old daughter and 13-year-old son in the hostel.
The siblings were attending school by staying in the hostel. Their parents took them home for Christmas celebrations, when the girl informed of the sexual abuse by Andrews and refused to go back to the hostel.
Based on a complaint, the Uthukuli police picked up Andrews, who then confessed to the offence. “A fortnight ago, when the girl stayed back in the room without attending evening prayers as she was unwell, Andrews sexually assaulted her. He also threatened her not to reveal the incident to anyone,” police said.
Uthukuli police arrested the accused under Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act and further inquiries are on.
