Min Anbil Mahesh makes surprise visit to school in Tiruvaiyaru
TIRUCHY: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi paid a surprise visit to a government school at Tiruvaiyaru in Thanjavur district and interacted with the students on Tuesday.
Sources said that the Minister has made it a point to make surprise visits to government schools and inquire about the facilities and the utilisation of available resources, including the library. As per his practice, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, en route to Chennai, suddenly went into the Government High School, Gandiyur, where 130 students are studying.
When the Minister was entering the school, the students were in the midst of morning prayers on the assembly ground. He waited for the prayer to get over and then met the students, who were surprised to see him.
He interacted with the students and asked about their future plans. He told them to make best use of the library and read more books in addition to their textbooks. The Minister also asked them to fix their goals and seek support of their teachers in achieving them.
Mahesh also suggested them to write their ambition in all their books so that it will keep reminding them of their future path.
Later, he went around the school and inspected the infrastructure. Headmaster Manoharan handed over a petition demanding more classroom facilities to the Minister, who promised to fulfil it after discussions with Chief Minister MK Stalin and officials concerned.
