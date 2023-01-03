College student held with 11.5 kg ganja in Erode
COIMBATORE: A 20-year-old college student was arrested for smuggling 11.5 kg of ganja on train in Erode on Tuesday.
During a routine check in the general compartment of Dhanbad-Alappuzha train, police discovered an abandoned bag with ganja packs beneath the seat at Erode station.
After inquiries, the police picked up a 20-year-old, studying second year in college from Madurai for smuggling the contraband from Vijayawada.
He had sourced ganja in bulk from Vijayawada to be sold among his network in Tirupur district. Police said an accomplice, who was accompanying him in the train had escaped on seeing cops and a search is underway to nab him.
Police seized the contraband and further inquiries are on to crack down on their entire network.
