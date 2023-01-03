Reporter's diary: AIADMK’s senior leaders FOMO over diktat
CHENNAI: Last year, the AIADMK faction led by leader of the opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami issued a diktat to the party spokespersons not to comment on alliance partners including the BJP and PMK. At the same time, the party spokespersons were also advised not to participate in TV debates.
But now, several party spokespersons and insiders feel that they’re missing out on several opportunities to target the ruling DMK.
“Though the party took this stand to avoid controversies related to ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala and former Chief Minister O Pannerselvam, most party functionaries feel that they’re missing every opportunity on social media and media channels to target the ruling DMK,” rued an AIADMK spokesperson.
Senior leaders of the party are issuing statements and addressing the media, but this is not sufficient to handle the robust IT wing presence of the DMK and BJP. “But with many micro-level law and order issues, problems with the electricity board, etc, it’s imperative to comment and debate on these issues,” the spokesperson said.
“The AIADMK is holding protests and issuing statements on issues faced by the public ranging from EB charges, property tax revision, job regularisation and law and order issues, but the voice of opposition is self-restricted,” opines another AIADMK senior. “Some of us are also not giving interviews and comments even to print media. It’d be better if the restriction was removed for party spokespersons and advocates.”
