4,141 bank accounts of ganja traders frozen in TN during 2022

CHENNAI: As many 13,491 ganja traders were arrested by TN police during the year 2022 and 4141 bank accounts belonging to them were frozen, said a press release from the police headquarters.

During the operations ganja vettai conducted in the year 2022, a total of 9,906 cases were registered by the State police and 24 tons of ganja were seized.

The press release also claimed that grievances of as many 1500 police personnel, received under the 'CM in your constituency' were attended and sorted out in the year 2022.

Apart from one-day weekly mandatory off for the members of constabulary, special SIs and SIs started getting one day off every fortnight in the year 2022.

The year 2022 also saw wards of as many as 1132 cops, who died while on duty, getting jobs in the department on compassionate grounds.

The note from the DGP office also said that the year passed off peacefully without any communal clash, police shooting, hooch tragedy etc.

The state police had also carried out operation rowdy vettai during the year and arrested hundreds of them besides detaining as many as 3949 suspected criminals under goondas, which is highest in the country, the press release added.