16,932 special buses to be operated for Pongal in TN: Details here

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Transport Corporation will operate 16,932 special buses to various destinations for the Pongal festival between January 12 to January 14 in the State, according to a release.

In this regard, a consultation meeting was held today at the Chennai Secretariat regarding the Pongal special buses operation this year by State Transport Minister SS Sivasankar. It has been decided to run 16,932 special buses across Tamil Nadu.

A total of 10,749 buses, including 4,449 special buses, will be operated from Chennai from January 12 to 14 on the occasion of Pongal. As many as 6,183 special buses will be operated from other towns for the above 3 days. A total of 16,932 special buses will be run in the above 3 days alone.