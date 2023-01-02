Video of bank staff attacking mentally ill goes viral
CHENGALPATTU: A video clip showing some bank employees brutally kicking and assaulting a mentally ill person in Chengalpattu has gone viral on the internet following which the public has demanded action against the attackers.
For the past few weeks, the mentally ill person was seen loitering near an ATM belonging to a private bank located near the Chengalpattu bus stand. On Sunday evening, he reportedly tried to break and damage the ATM and on seeing the CCTV footage of it, the bank employees arrived at the scene and began to assault him.
The video clip of the attack shows the bank employees kicking and stamping the mentally ill person and also lashing him with a rope. The clip that has gone viral on social media has invited the ire of the public who have requested the concerned authorities to take action against the bank employees who assaulted the helpless victim.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android