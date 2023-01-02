No BF.7 variant cases in TN so far

CHENNAI: The genomic sequencing report of the six international passengers who tested positive for COVID-19 at the airport is out and no BF.7 variant has been reported so far.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Monday said that two China returnee passengers were affected with BA5.2, one passenger each from Muscat, Kuwait and Bangkok had BA.2 and another passenger from Muscat was affected with XBB.1. Of the 13 passengers who have tested positive so far, six of them have been reported with the variants that are already prevalent in the State as Omicron variants.

At least 93 samples have been analysed in December and 98 percent had BA.2 or BA.5 and remaining two percent were affected with the Delta variant. All these patients are recovering well after being in home isolation. Their health condition is being monitored and their contacts are also tested, he said.