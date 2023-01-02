Man injured in bike accident succumbs in Tiruvallur

TIRUVALLUR: A 40-year-old man, who sustained injuries in a road accident, succumbed to it at government hospital in Tiruvallur on Monday. The deceased Sathya, a resident of Seethapuram was a private company employee. On December 19, while returning home in his two-wheeler, Sathya jammed the brakes hard and lost balance and fell to the ground near Kaivandur.

“People who saw him fall immediately rushed him to the Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital where he was undergoing treatment. Sadly, he succumbed to the injuries on Monday,” police said.

Tiruvallur Taluk police have registered a case.