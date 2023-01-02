Juvenile’s death in Chengalpattu home: Mother suspects murder
CHENGALPATTU: The mother of a 17-year-old boy who reportedly died under mysterious circumstances at a juvenile home in Chengalpattu has alleged that her son was murdered. She requested a fair probe into his death.
The deceased Gokul Sri, a resident of Kannadapalayam near Tambaram, was arrested by the railway police after he stole a battery belonging to the railway department. Since he was a minor, he was placed at a juvenile correction facility in Chengalpattu on December 29. “However, Gokul was admitted to the Chengalpattu GH on December 31 after he reportedly developed some health complications where he was subsequently pronounced dead by the doctors,” police said.
Following the boy’s death, his mother Nirmala has alleged that there is mystery surrounding his sudden demise and has submitted a petition to the Collector requesting for a probe into it.
She further claimed that her son was in good health when he was arrested and taken away and she had suspicions that the guards at the juvenile home had beaten him to death and there were marks on his body. The Chengalpattu criminal court judge Rina had already inspected Gokul’s body at the morgue following which the body has been sent for an autopsy.
