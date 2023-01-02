JACTO-GEO announces on protest on Jan 5

CHENNAI: Urging the State government to fulfil the demands of government teachers, the members of Joint Action Council of Teachers' Organisations-Government Employees Organisations (JACTO-GEO) has announced a protest at respective districts on January 5. Nearly 5 lakh protestors are expected to participate overall.

Meanwhile, upon the news of the protest, Chief Minister MK Stalin met top members of JACTO-GEO on Monday afternoon.

Speaking to the media, a member of JACTO-GEO said, "We have placed a set of demands to the CM. He patiently listened to the requests and assured action from the government end."

Though during the press meet the members did not confirm about the scheduled protest on January 5, a member told DT NEXT that the protest will be held on the announced date. Also, a top level meeting with JACTO-GEO members will be held in Madurai on January 8.

Speaking to DT NEXT, a member of JACTO-GEO said, "The protest will be held at the respective district on January 5 with at least 5 lakh members taking part. Meanwhile, CM has assured action on the long-pending demands placed by teachers."

Some of demands placed by JACTO-GEO include paying the pending arrears under the dearness allowance (DA), revising the old pension scheme, filling the pay discrepancy of Rs 3,170 to 20,000 secondary-grade teachers, regularising the 12,000 part-time teacher earning a meagre salary of Rs 10,000, re-introducing the incentive scheme for teachers and lastly allowing the teachers to surrender the earned offs for pay like the previous years.

"We welcome the hike in DA given by the CM on new year. However, we are yet to get pending arrears from the government. And, we urge the government to not employ staff on a part-time basis anymore, as it deeply affects the lives of teachers, " added the member.

Speaking further about earned leaves, the member pointed out that earlier teachers were allowed to surrender their leaves and get paid instead. "This system ceased a few years ago, but we urge the government to re-introduce the mechanism, " the member noted.