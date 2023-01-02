EPS condemns Stalin govt for terminating service of contract nurses

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the DMK government for terminating the service of the ad hoc nurses, who were appointed for special duties during the pandemic, and demanded the government to withdraw its order. He also demanded the DMK government to fulfill its poll promises by regularising the nurses.
Nearly 2,400 nurses were appointed on ad hoc basis for the Covid-19 management in the year 2020. They have been engaged Covid-19 wards. The health department has issued an order two days ago, terminating the service of the nurses.
EPS, in a statement, pointed out the DMK party’s poll promise 359 from its manifesto for the 2021 assembly polls and said they promised that the doctors and nurses, who were working on contractual basis, would be regularized. The termination order against the nurses is amount to “betrayal” and the DMK government hand down the termination order to them as the New Year gift and sent them home. “I register my strong protest against the termination order and demand the Chief Minister (M K Stalin) to immediately cancel it to ensure them to continue their service,” said EPS.
EPS hailed the nurses for their service during the pandemic and urged the government to give priority to nurses, who risked their lives and served the people during the pandemic, when it takes up recruitment for the vacant posts through the Medical Recruitment Board.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android