EPS condemns Stalin govt for terminating service of contract nurses

EPS, in a statement, pointed out the DMK party’s poll promise 359 from its manifesto for the 2021 assembly polls and said they promised that the doctors and nurses, who were working on contractual basis, would be regularized. The termination order against the nurses is amount to “betrayal” and the DMK government hand down the termination order to them as the New Year gift and sent them home. “I register my strong protest against the termination order and demand the Chief Minister (M K Stalin) to immediately cancel it to ensure them to continue their service,” said EPS.

EPS hailed the nurses for their service during the pandemic and urged the government to give priority to nurses, who risked their lives and served the people during the pandemic, when it takes up recruitment for the vacant posts through the Medical Recruitment Board.