Contract nurses would be provided alternative jobs: Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI: Allaying fears of unemployment of on-contract nurses, Tamil Nadu's health minister Ma Subramanian alternative jobs would be provided for them if their contracts have not been extended.

Nurses have been protesting government's decision to stop extending their contracts that ended on December 31, last year.

The minister in a presser said the nurses would be appointed in Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme and in Primary Healthcare Centres (PHC). Appointments would be made by the district collectors of each district, he said.

Around 2,300 nurses were taken into service on contractual-basis for two years during when COVID-19 spread spiked hospitalisations in Tamil Nadu.