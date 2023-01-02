Chief Educational officer orders DEO to conduct an inquiry
VELLORE: Closely on the heels of DT Next highlighting the differing versions put out by revenue and PWD departments regarding action taken on sand found dumped in a government school at Vallimalai, the official WhatsApp group of the Vellore district uploaded a copy of an e-challan.
The challan stated that the AEE, PWD (water resources division), upper Palar basin had remitted on December 30 Rs 38,250 being proceeds of the auction of 15 units of sand from the school received from the Katpadi Tahsildar vide letter dated December 28 sources said.
What confounded everyone was that despite all media highlighting this issue, there was no word on when or where the auction was conducted and also as to show how many participated. As a social activist refusing to be named said, “when the video footage shows huge mounds of sand one wonders why only 15 units were auctioned. What happened to the rest?”
Needless to say, with sand being in demand, one would have thought many would have participated in the auction. Also, another question doing the rounds is why the district administration and police are reluctant to reveal who exactly used the Vallimalai school as a dumping ground for the sand.
Also, when this reporter contacted CEO G Munusamy regarding the inquiry, he said he had ordered probe against the school Head Master. He said, “the school is on vacation and I have ordered the DEO to conduct an enquiry.” He further added that the Head Master had asked for sand to fill the ground and that it was spread all over the ground.
When DT Next pointed out to the official WhatsApp group reporting the auction of 15 units of sand, he said he did not know about it and said, “I cannot interfere as an enquiry is already on by the revenue department.”
“The school compound has a gate but no watchman or CCTV camera,” he added.
