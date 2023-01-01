TN coastal dists likely to receive moderate rainfall for next 3 days

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Sunday predicted moderate rainfall in the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu for the next three days.

According to a statement issued by RMC, "Dry weather is likely to prevail in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal regions today and tomorrow. Light fog is likely to occur at one or two places in the interior districts of north Tamil Nadu in the early hours of the morning."

"Due to the variation in the easterly wind speed, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from January 3 to 5. Dry weather is likely to prevail in interior districts."

"As far as Chennai and its suburbs are concerned, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy for the next 24 hours. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 31-32 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to be in the range of 22-23 degrees Celsius," the statement added.