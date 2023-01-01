Stalin announces DA hike for TN govt employees

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday announced an increase in dearness allowance (DA) for the Tamil Nadu government employees.

Accordingly, Dearness Allowance (DA) has been increased from 34 per cent to 38 per cent with effect from today.

The announcement will benefit 16 lakh government employees, teachers, retired government employees and their family members. “Accept this announcement as the New Year gift to celebrate the beginning of the year 2023, I appeal them to extend their cooperation to the government to improve the living standard of the people,” the CM said in a statement, thus giving a clarion call to the government employees help the government in delivering its welfare schemes to all section of the people effectively.

Though it would cause an additional financial burden to the tune of Rs 2,359 crore, the government is willing to take it for the welfare of the government employees. Looking into the demands of the government employees with consideration, the order has been passed to hike the DA from 34% to 38%, the release added.