Pudukkottai medico dies in China; kin seek help to bring body
COIMBATORE: A 22-year-old Pudukkottai student, who has been studying medicine in China for the past five years, allegedly died of an illness on Sunday, and his economically weak family has requested the State government for help to bring his body.
The deceased Sheikh Abdulla, son of Syed Abul Hasan from Bose Nagar, had joined for medicine with Qiqihar Medical University in China in 2017. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Abdulla returned to Pudukottai and continued his studies online mode.
As the course got over, he was invited by the university to undergo an internship and also receive his certificates. On December 11, he left for China and was quarantined there due to the spread of Omicron sub-variant BF-7.
He then fell ill and was admitted to the hospital attached to the university. On receiving information, a week ago that Sheikh Abdullah had fallen ill, the shocked family members petitioned Pudukkottai district administration authorities on December 26 seeking help to bring him to Pudukottai to continue treatment in Tamil Nadu.
Meanwhile, the university authorities on Sunday morning informed Syed that his son had died without responding to treatment following complications due to liver and kidney failure. The aggrieved family members, who spent several lakhs on his treatment, were also asked to pay a huge amount by the university to send his body back. Therefore, they sought the intervention of the State government to bring the body to carry out the last rites.
