41-yr-old held with 13 kg of gutkha in Thoothukudi on New Year eve

MADURAI: A 41-year-old man was arrested in Thoothukudi after being charged with illegal possession of gutkha. Identified as V Manimaran of East Raanganathapuram, Thoothukudi, the accused was arrested on the eve of New Year when a team of Thoothukudi South police intensified patrolling to prevent crime. He was found standing in a suspicious manner near Thoothukudi old bus stand. On checking him, the police seized 13 kg of gutkha and cash of Rs 38,000 from him, sources said. Based on a complaint, a case was filed against the accused.