300 kg sea cucumber worth Rs 1.35 cr seized by Coast Guard off Pamban

CHENNAI: The Indian Coast Guard Station, Mandapam, on Sunday seized 300 kg of sea cucumber worth Rs 1.35 crore in an anti-poaching operation at Attangarai seashore about 15 nautical miles off Pamban. Defence sources here said based on an intelligence input, Coast Guard Station, Mandapam, deployed its team to Attangarai seashore (15 Nm west of Pamban Lt) and seized 300 kg sea cucumber worth Rs 1.35 crore. The smugglers fled the scene on sighting the Coast Guard team. Sea cucumber play an important role in maintaining balance and biodiversity in marine ecosystem and are listed as endangered species under Schedule-1 of Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.