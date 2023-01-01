16 held for illegal possession of liquor

MADURAI: Special teams of police in Tirunelveli district arrested sixteen persons from various parts after being charged with illegal possession of liquor bottles. After arresting them, as many as 105 liquor bottles were seized. Based on a directive from Superintendent of Police P Saravanan, the team was formed to prevent illegal sale of alcohol. The teams intensified patrolling in parts of the district from December 25 and the drive against illegal liquor sale lasted till Friday night. The arrests were made under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act, sources said.