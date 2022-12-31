Wishing senior officers personally on New year's day not necessary: DGP

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu DGP C Sylendra Babu instructs Policemen/Officers to avoid visiting headquarters on Jan 1 to personally wish Senior officers. It is enough if the wishes are sent over phone, the circular from the office of Director General of Police stated.

The Head of police force has advised personnel to carry on with their duties on New year's day.

In a circular issued to all Commissioners and Superintendents of Police, the DGP has also advised officers to ensure that weekly off is given on January 1 for eligible sub-inspectors and policemen as per the roster, for them to spend time with family.