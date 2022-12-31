Thanjai achieves 1-lakh trees target in 8 months
TIRUCHY: The ‘one lakh trees in one year concept’ was achieved within eight months in Thanjavur district and the District Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver planted a sapling on Saturday.
As a part of Tamil Nadu Green Cover mission, Thanjavur district administration launched the concept of planting one lakh trees in one year on April 22 at Kunthavai Government College for Women and the district collectorate who launched the scheme appealed the people to plant at least one sapling at each household and join the mission.
Subsequently it was carried forward as a mass mission and educational institutions, industries, religious places and other public places joined in the mission.
On Saturday, the sapling No. 1 Lakh, was planted at the old collectorate by the District Collector.
While speaking to reporters after planting the sapling, the Collector said, with the active participation by the public, the mission was made possible. “We see the enthusiasm of the people who planted the saplings and the care they gave”, he said.
The Collector said that ‘isai vanam’ (music forest) at Government Fine Arts College, Tiruvaiyaru, ‘Arogya vanam’ (health forest) at Annai Velankanni Arts College, ‘paravaigal vanam’ (birds forest) along lakes and ‘Aazhi vanam’ (ocean forest) along the coastal belt were established in the period.
“The officials and environmental activists would continuously monitor these saplings and maintain them,” the Collector said.
