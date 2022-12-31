6 logs of sandalwood seized, 1 held after motorbike chase in Vellore

Vellore: Vellore south police seized 6 sandalwood logs and arrested one person after seizing a two wheeler following a short chase through the arterial Anna Salai early on Friday. Police were on rounds at the fort round road when a two wheeler with two persons crossed and sped away. Their suspicions were aroused when one of the riders looked back and increased speed. The cops then chased the vehicle which entered Anna Salai. The cops then caught the vehicle and stopped it due to which the pillion rider escaped. Police said the nabbed culprit was identified as Rajasekar (28) of Sirumoor village near Arani in Tiruvannamalai district and the escapee as Manikandan of the same area. A check of the vehicle revealed six cut sandalwood logs, 2 saws and a sickle all of which including the vehicle were seized and handed over to the Forest Department. Under interrogation, Rajasekar said Manikandan called for him after he had received the sandalwood logs from unknown persons near the new bus stand and that the duo were returning to Arani when they were nabbed. Forest officials are investigating.