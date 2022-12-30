TRB’s 2023 recruitment planner released
CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has released the 2023 annual recruitment planner for 15,149 vacancies across schools, colleges and universities of the state.
According to the planner, for the post of assistant professors in government arts and science colleges and colleges of education 4,000 vacancies have been identified and exams will be tentatively held in April 2023.
For the post of secondary-grade teachers (SGTs) in schools, 6,553 vacancies and for Block Educational Officer (BEOs) 23 empty posts have been identified; the exams for both the positions will be held in May.
Subsequently, for Bachelor in Teaching (BT) assistants, TRB has listed 3,587 vacancies and the tentative exam date is in June.
While for higher education, TRB has listed 493 lecturer vacancies in government polytechnic colleges, scheduling the exam in August. Furthermore, 97 and 129 vacant posts have been found for assistant professor posts in government engineering and law colleges respectively. The exams will be held in September and October, noted the circular. Nearly, 267 vacant positions have been noted for post graduate assistants for which exam will be held in November.
Lastly, TRB noted that notification for TET 2023 for paper I and II will be issued in November and subsequently, conducting the exam in March 2024. The number of vacancies and exam dates are subject to change.
