Thanjai farmers walkout in support of cane ryots
TIRUCHY: Pandemonium prevailed for a while in the agri grievances redressal meet in Thanjavur on Friday after the farmers staged a walk out in support of ryots who have been fighting for the pending dues from Thiru Arooran Sugar factory.
As soon as the meeting commenced, the farmers raised the issue of sugarcane farmers of Thiru Arooran Sugar factory who have been protesting for the past 31 days. They demanded the state government to intervene and Chief Minister MK Stalin to directly resolve the issue and help the farmers who have long been waiting for a favourable solution. So saying, they staged a walk out after raising slogans against the factory administration.
Subsequently they staged a protest outside the meeting hall and demanded the immediate release of the arrears which will help over 15,000 families belonging to farming community.
Later they returned to the hall and participated the ongoing meeting.
Meanwhile, Mathukoor AB Chandran said that the samba is getting ready for harvest at Pattukkottai, Keezhkuruchi, Periyakkottai, Siramelkudi, Athivetti and Nemmeli and additional DPCs should be opened in these areas. The Additional Collector who presided over the meeting said, the government is ready to open adequate number of DPCs.
