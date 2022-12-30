Kabil Dev enters the field to take on Karuppan in Thalavadi
COIMBATORE: A kumki has been deployed to prevent a wild elephant from venturing into villages bordering forest areas and raiding crops in Sathyamangalam.
Over the last one year, the problematic wild elephant nicknamed ‘Karuppan’ has been frequenting farms in villages in Thalavadi Range to raid crops. It has also attacked two farmers, identified by the Forest Department as Mallappa and Madeva, to death.
Following continuous visits, two kumki’s Chinnathambi and Ramu were brought two weeks ago from Top Slip to patrol along the forest fringes in Sathyamangalam to prevent the wild elephant from venturing out of the forest area to raid on crops.
The presence of the kumki’s gave a relief to farmers as the crop-raiding wild animal retreated into the forest area and remained wary of coming out. However, the wild elephant menace resumed once again when the two kumkis were tasked with another operation and moved away to drive away other wild elephants coming out of the forest area in Hasanur range.
Therefore, another kumki, Kabil Dev, has been taken to Jorakadu near Thalavadi to keep a check on Karuppan, the wild elephant. The kumki is likely to stay in the conflict prone zone until the menace ends.
