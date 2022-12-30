IAF Thanjavur station holds fly past, static display
CHENNAI: In order to create awareness about the military potential of the Indian Air Force among common public and to motivate students/youth of the country to opt IAF as their career, Air Force Station Thanjavur successfully organised a ‘Know Your Forces’ campaign.
The campaign was held for two days on December 27 and 28, a defence release said here on Thursday.
As part of the programme, static display of the aircraft and other weaponry system of IAF, fly past by LCA, display by Microlite, sky diving by Air Devil team and aerobatic display by Su 30 MKI and ALH helicopter were conducted.
Group Captain Vikas Bhushan VM (G), Station Commander, Air Force Station, Thanjavur, received DIG Police, Thanjavur and other civil dignitaries for the event.
The event was well attended by the civil dignitaries and families of Air Force personnel. Also it was witnessed by students from 15 different schools and colleges in the vicinity of Thanjavur and Tiruchy.
Group Captain Vikas Bhushan complimented the team for the Air show and static display that inspired the young minds to join the portals of NDA and Tri services in general and the IAF in particular.
