Cops searching for duo who scammed Rs 4 lakh promising govt job

TIRUVALLUR: The crime branch police are on the lookout for a two-member gang that conned a 50-year-old man after promising to get him a government job and taking Rs 4 lakh from him as commission for the same in Tiruvallur. The complainant Suresh Kumar, a resident of Manavalan Nagar 2nd Street worked as a private company employee. Suresh was looking for a government job when two people Boopathi and Kubendran, residents of the same area, promised to get him a job at the anganwadi in a government school in nearby Cooum village. “The duo took Rs 4 lakh from him as commission for the job, but went incommunicado after that,” police said. Despite repeated attempt to get in touch with them regarding the job, Suresh Kumar failed to reach them. When there was no update about the government job and the duo, Suresh Kumar lodged a complaint with the police. Knowing about it, the duo switched off their phones and went into hiding. Following this, the Tiruvallur crime branch police are on the lookout for the two men.