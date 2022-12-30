At least 150 samples sent for genomic sequencing in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: At least 150 samples of international passengers are being sent for genomic sequencing in one go at the State Public Health Laboratory at King Institute currently. The samples of international passengers are being sent for genomic sequencing to identify the variant if they tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr P Sampath, joint director of the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said that on an average, about 2-4 international passengers are testing positive for COVID-19 on a daily basis at the international airports in Tamil Nadu.

The random RT-PCR testing of two percent of the international passengers continues and all passengers from China, Singapore, Hong Kong , the Republic of Korea, Thailand and Japan are being tested with RT-PCR.

As per the revised guidelines from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine for international travellers to India, it mandatorily required to take pre-departure RT-PCR, which is to be conducted within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey and this applies for passengers in all international flights from these countries from January 1, 2023.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation's Air Suvidha Portal to allow the international travellers to submit their negative RT-PCR test reports and self-declaration form on the portal will also be started.

All travellers advised for self-monitoring on post arrival shall report their nearest health facility or State Helpline Number (104) in case they have any symptoms suggestive.