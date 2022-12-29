TN educationalists writes to Prez to assent bill on NEET exemption

CHENNAI: Urging President Droupadi Murmu to assent a bill passed by Tamil Nadu to exempt the State from the National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test (NEET), the State Platform for Common School System (SPCSS) submitted a memorandum recently.

SPCSS, a team of educationalists have detailed the drawbacks of NEET and its impact on students of economically weaker backgrounds in particular.

Further, SPCSS's memorandum points out that the bill was intentionally kept off from the president by both the TN governor RN Ravi and the union government.

PB Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary, SPCSS-TN writing to the president has requested to quickly call for the bill, while granting assent without further postponement.

"Deliberate delays by each stakeholder have greatly impacted students and their dreams of pursuing medicine. Hence we request the president for granting assent at the earliest, "said Prince.

The letter stated that the TN government tabled the bill and the same was passed on September 13, 2021. Further, the bill was submitted to the president on September 18 to further it to the President.

However, the governor kept the bill for 5 months, ultimately returning it to the legislative assembly.

After another back and forth between the TN government and the governor, the bill after the delay of seven months was reserved for President's assent in April 2022.

"We have carefully assessed the ill effects of NEET and presented it in the letter. Hence without further delays, we request for the President's assent to exempt Tamil Nadu from the exam, "noted the memorandum.