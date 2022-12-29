OBC creamy layer income limit hike under consideration: Centre

Speaking in the upper house of the Parliament on December 7, Wilson said that the three-year period for revision of ceiling of Rs 8 lakh for OBCs has already ended on August 1, 2020 and therefore it is the dire need of the hour to revise the income ceiling to Rs 15 lakh as per the NCBC (National Commission for Backward Classes) 2015 recommendations with explicit mention that the income from salaries, agriculture and traditional artisanal professions are excluded from income test.