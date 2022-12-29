OBC creamy layer income limit hike under consideration: Centre
CHENNAI: The Centre has informed that increasing the OBC creamy layer income limit was under its consideration.
Responding to a special mention made by DMK MP P Wilson in the Rajya Sabha regarding demand for revision of the annual creamy layer income limit for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) on December 7, 2022, Dr Virendra, Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, has informed that a proposal regarding “amendment in OBC creamy layer provisions and increasing the income limit is under consideration of the government.”
Posting the Union Minister’s December 22 dated reply on his official Twitter handle, Wilson tweeted, “My special mention made in the Parliament on December 7, 2022 seeking to revise the annual creamy layer income limit for other backward classes from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15 lakh is under active consideration of the Union government.”
Speaking in the upper house of the Parliament on December 7, Wilson said that the three-year period for revision of ceiling of Rs 8 lakh for OBCs has already ended on August 1, 2020 and therefore it is the dire need of the hour to revise the income ceiling to Rs 15 lakh as per the NCBC (National Commission for Backward Classes) 2015 recommendations with explicit mention that the income from salaries, agriculture and traditional artisanal professions are excluded from income test.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android