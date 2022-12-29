Lecturers protest seeking CAS for aided-colleges
CHENNAI: Professors in the government-aided colleges across the state on Wednesday demanded the Tamil Nadu government to immediately implement Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) for teachers in aided colleges.
The teachers belonging to Association of University Teachers (AUT) in the state, who staged a protest demonstration in front of the office of the Directorate of Collegiate Education, claimed that the Higher Education Department has not allocated funds for the scheme during the last two years.
More than 300 AUT members, raising slogans, participated in the stir.
Pointing out that the directorate has been implementing CAS for government college teachers, AUT general secretary P Thirunavukkarasu said that the state government has stalled the scheme citing that the funds were not allocated till now.
“Though several representations were given to the concerned department, no action was taken till now to solve the problem,” he said adding, “we have once again given a detailed request memo to the Higher Education Minister and the department secretary.”
The AUT also claimed that the scheme would benefit the livelihood of several hundreds of lecturers in the government-aided colleges, who were not benefited under the CAS scheme. “Therefore, the issue has to be looked into immediately by the state government,” the AUT-agitating members added.
