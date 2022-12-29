EPS is no GS of AIADMK, OPS supporter says to National Law Commission

CHENNAI: A day after the National Law commission wrote a letter to Edappadi K Palaniswami, seeking his comments over simultaneous polls for assembly and Lok Sabha, and addressed him as general secretary of the AIADMK party, ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam's supporter Kolathur D Krishnamurthy on Thursday wrote a letter to Chairman of the commission Justice Ritu Raj Aswathi to clarify that the party's GS post is lying vacant.

Edappadi K Palaniswami, who was holding the post of Joint Coordinator of the party, resigned his post and sent his resignation letter to the Election Commission of India. Hence, the AIADMK party's only Co-ordinator is OPS, said Krishnamurthy in the letter to Aswathi.

He also pointed out the case pending before the Supreme Court over the leadership issue, Krishnamurthy said EPS has violated the party rules and regulations.

Action was taken against him by the only Coordinator OPS against EPS.

The latter, responding to SLP in Supreme Court, stated that GS election would be conducted until the judgement for the pending cases is completed.

Hence, there is no general secretary in the party and the post is pending, he further said.

Earlier, EPS received an invitation to attend the G20 meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Then too, OPS and his supporters flagged the issue.